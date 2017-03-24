Republicans Look to Go Big or Go Home in Health Care Showdown

Paul Ryan speaks to reporters following a meeting of the House Republican caucus meeting. Michael Reynolds / EPA

Trump’s ultimatum was made after a week of hard selling by the president that peaked on Thursday when he had meetings with both the Freedom Caucus — the conservatives — and the Tuesday Group — the moderates.

Trump told Tuesday Group co-chair Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Penn., that he was “going to ruin the party,” according to a source. The source said Dent “was listening.”

Dent had come out against the bill because he said too many people would lose their Medicaid coverage and the tax credits to help people purchase insurance aren’t generous enough, especially for those aged 50 to 64.

Eleventh hour changes to the bill were made Thursday night — one more attempt to appease Republicans on both sides of the spectrum who weren’t yet on board.

Those changes include a temporary extension of a 0.9 percent Medicare tax on people making more than $200,000. That expected to raise $15 billion for the Patient and State Stability Funds to help pay for maternity and newborn care as well as mental health and substance abuse. It’s an effort to appease the moderates.

The other change would move the Essential Health Benefits from being a federal requirement and allow states to determine which ones they want to include in health insurance plans such as maternity care, hospitalization, emergency care and mental health services.

Those were just the latest round of changes that has been altered to appease the ideologically diverse caucus.

While the chance to make additional changes to the bill are over for the House, the White House and House leadership can still make future promises — something that has already been done through this process to get members on board.

Rep. Steve King of Iowa, for example, was promised that he would get a vote on a bill to ensure undocumented immigrants don’t receive tax credits for purchasing health insurance. And upstate New York lawmakers were given a change in the Medicaid allocation that enables their region to get a higher percentage, something that would take money away from New York City.