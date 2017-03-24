Penn State's Ex-President Guilty of Child Endangerment

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image:

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, March 20, 2017. Matt Rourke / AP

An investigator told jurors in Spanier’s case that four of the eight young men who testified during Sandusky’s trial that he had abused them were abused after a 2001 report that Sandusky had abused a boy in a team shower.

Related:

Two Penn State Admins Plead Guilty to Sandusky Scandal Charges

Two of Spanier’s former lieutenants who also dealt with complaints about Sandusky pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and testified against Spanier.

Sandusky was convicted and is serving decades in prison.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
N. Dakota Oil Spill 3 Times Larger Than First Estimated
Read More»
Treehouses and Mansions: Life in the Shadow of the U.S.-Mexico Fence
60 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Treehouses and Mansions: Life in the Shadow of the U.S.-Mexico Fence
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Indicted After 8 Women Held in Luxury Georgia Home
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»