Paul Manafort to Voluntarily Go Before House Intel Committee in Russia Probe

FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 20, 2017. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Earlier this week, Comey testified before Congress that he did not have evidence to support Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his communications. The FBI, the NSA, the Department of Justice, the top Republican and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper had all previously said they hadn’t seen any evidence to support Trump’s claims.

Trump told reporters Wednesday he felt “s

omewhat” vindicated by Nunes’ revelations.

Asked whether Trump and his associates were monitored or mentioned in the documents he’s seen, Nunes told reporters Friday he doesn’t have enough information to clarify what happened.

Nunes declined to answer specifics about the dozens of reports he said he saw until they are provided to the House Intelligence Committee by the NSA and other intelligence agencies.

That could be as soon as Friday, he said, but they could come over the weekend or early next week.

Though supporters of the president have trumpeted Nunes’ findings as vindication for Trump’s tweeted allegations that President Obama wiretapped him in Trump Tower, Nunes told reporters Friday “that didn’t happen.”

And while Nunes expressed alarm and concern earlier this week over the reports, he stated again Friday that the surveillance appeared to be “all legal.”