N. Dakota Oil Spill 3 Times Larger Than First Estimated

An oil spill from the Belle Fourche Pipeline on Dec. 10, 2016 in Ash Coulee Creek, a tributary of the Little Missouri River, near Belfield, N.D. Scott Stockdill / North Dakota Department of Health via AP file

No decision has been made on any fines against Wyoming-based True Cos., which operates the pipeline. The company says it is committed to cleaning up the spill and that the job is about 80 percent done.

“There’s no timeline for completion, spokeswoman Wendy Owen said. “We will be there until it is” done.

Related:

Figures Show Most Americans Oppose Drilling on Federal Lands

A company’s efforts to clean up after an oil spill are a large factor in how much of a fine is levied, according to Seuss.

“We tend to hold off on those. It’s kind of a motivator,” he said.

The largest oil pipeline spill in North Dakota was 840,000 gallons, in a wheat field near Tioga in September 2013.

In the December spill, an unknown amount of oil flowed into Ash Coulee Creek, which feeds into the Little Missouri River, a tributary of the Missouri River. Seuss said no oil made it into those rivers or into any drinking water source, but that the focus is on cleaning up the creek before spring grazing season, since cattle drink from the waterway.

Related:

Dakota Protesters Say Belle Fourche Oil Spill ‘Validates Struggle’

There have been no confirmed cases of livestock or wildlife deaths related to the spill. One rancher reported some cattle deaths but refused to allow the state veterinarian to do a necropsy, according to Seuss. Cleanup crews also found a dead beaver, but it’s not known what caused the death.

The pipeline had been leaking since being restarted Dec. 1 following routine maintenance, Seuss said. A landowner discovered the spill on Dec. 5.

There is still oil seeping out of the hillside but it’s being contained. Soil remediation work could take “a year or more,” Seuss said.