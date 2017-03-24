Monroe County Hospital not quite in the clear yet

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “This is the best political outing where people joined hands in an off election, other than a presidential election, that I can remember,” said Monroe County Commissioner Larry Evans.

On March 21st’s election, 70% of Monroe County voters, voted “YES” on a referendum that would keep the Monroe County Hospital from closing.

“I think we miscalculated how much public support we had,” said Monroe County Hospital Chairman, Tony Ussery. “I think we had far more support than we anticipated which is great news.”

But all the support from the county won’t keep the doors of the hospital open. The commission still has the final say.

On Friday morning, the hospital authority presented a plan to commissioners mapping out the future of the hospital.

“Basically finalize their questions and concerns they have so that hopefully we’ll get an affirmative vote from them,” said Ussery. “If they vote affirmatively for the tax increase along with the $4 million subsidy then we move forward.”

The hospital authority asked for a 1 millage rate tax increase from the county, which would settle the hospital’s $6 million debt and pay for renovations.

Commissioners want time to think about it.

“We’re trying to protect the voters, the taxpayers, because this is going on to the property owners’ back,” said Chairman of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, Gregory Tapley.

After several hours, the commission came to a decision.

“We will bring up and vote on specifically and vote on in our official meeting the first Tuesday in April,” said Tapley.

In the meantime, the hospital authority is wasting no time in making plans to move forward. There is a 28% decrease in the hospital’s payroll budget, causing them to let go of some staff. Navicent Health is working with Monroe County Hospital to help displaced employees.