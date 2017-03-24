Man Sentenced in Death of Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend in Hawaii

Steven Capobianco stands as he is declared guilty during his trial in Wailuku, Hawaii on Dec. 28, 2016. Matthew Thayer / The News via AP, file

When they were no longer a couple, Capobianco had another girlfriend and Scott got pregnant. She decided to continue with the pregnancy even though Capobianco insisted on an abortion, Rivera said.

Capobianco was starting to come around to the idea of having a child, his defense attorney, Jon Apo told jurors.

Apo said detectives, Scott’s family and even Capobianco’s friends presumed him guilty without considering other suspects.

Some of her blood-stained clothing and her jawbone were found after her disappearance, ending any hope she might still be alive.

Capobianco didn’t testify during his trial.