'Daring Offensive' Launched to Liberate Key Dam from ISIS

WASHINGTON — American-backed forces have launched a “daring” offensive to liberate a key Syrian dam from ISIS, military officials said Friday.

The U.S. used helicopters to fly the Syrian Democratic Forces near the Tabqa Dam, a major facility on the Euphrates river that is expected to be recaptured within 72 hours, officials told NBC News.

The SDF is a multi-ethnic coalition that is leading the U.S.-backed charge in Syria.

The American military supported their move on the dam using Apache attack helicopters, M777 and Himars artillery pieces, and U.S. Special Operations forces, according to Col. Joe Scrocca, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.

Scrocca described it as a “multi-pronged assault” on the facility, which is about 25 miles west of Raqqa, the effective capital of ISIS.

Image: An SDF fighter near Euphrates River, Raqqa

