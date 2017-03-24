Cherry Blossom Festival officially begins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The pinkest party on earth has officially started.

Organizer’s launched the Cherry Blossom Festival with the opening ceremony, a traditional Japanese performance and ribbon cutting to seal the deal.

What started as a weekend of events 35 years ago is now a celebration that people from all over are coming to .

Organizers kicked off the festival at noon today.

“I was so excited today to cut the ribbon for the cherry blossom festival for the opening

ceremonies–we had great weather and a great turn out,” said Board Chairwoman Stacy Ingram.

But a lot has changed since the festival’s debut in 1982 and organizers like what they see.

“We’re just very excited about the beautiful park and all the renovations that have happened,” she continued.

Ingram says upgrades to Central City park have made Cherry Blossom a whole new experience.

“It looks clean, it looks nice now with the sidewalks, and we were able to have more vendors this year also with the park now opened up,” said Ingram.

But with the new set up, parking is a little different this year.

“I think we’ve made it pretty easy. We’ve got some close parking where you can just park and walk across to the park

and we also have shuttles and the Centerplex and other locations.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the lunch hour specials through out the week days.

“We have a lot of business folks who like to come out here and try something new for lunch so it’s free from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm to get in and support our vendors who’ve been here,” said Ingram.

With many changes and so much to look forward to in the coming days, residents can bet it’s still the same old celebration of love, beauty, and international friendship.

Organizers are recommending wearing tennis shoes, using lots of sun screen, and staying hydrated if you’re planning to head out to Central City Park this weekend.

Also, remember to come out to the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in downtown Macon this weekend. It starts at 4:00 pm on Sunday afternoon.