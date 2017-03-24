Brooklyn Rouse speaks out for first time since shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Brooklyn Rouse was honored at a benefit concert in Macon on Friday night.

The 21-year-old was shot while delivering a pizza to a home on Vivian Drive back in December. Rouse was in critical condition, but has now made a tremendous recovery.

Macon-Bibb County presented her with a proclamation for her strength and bravery in her difficult time. Rouse was surrounded by her family and friends during her recognition.

She says she’s thankful for all of the support and has a message for everyone.

“Keep hope alive,” said Rouse. “Anything that you’re going through anything that you think you can’t get through, you can. Trust me, because I never would have put myself in a situation like this, ever.”

Rouse is excited to start school again at Georgia Military College as soon as she can. She wants to run her own business one day.