B.S. Report at Spring Training: Bill’s on the beach, but still talking Braves baseball

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bill Shanks might be on the beach for a much needed day off, but he’s still talking Braves baseball.

Atlanta’s preseason record might not be very good, but Bill says there’s a good reason for that: Location, location, location. The long bus trips to play other teams has manager Brian Snitker leaving some of his key veterans at home base.

Plus, a reason to be optimistic on the Braves 2017 season. They still have holes to fill, but their are a lot fewer questions marks for this roster than there was a year ago.

And Mike Foltynewicz playing like an ace and not a “fifth” starter? Bill is loving what he’s seeing from the hurler.

