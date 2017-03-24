10,000 Riot Police Guard Grudge Match as China Whips Up Nationalist Fervor

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Police and South Korea fans during World Cup qualifier on March 23, 2017

Police (seen top) sit behind South Korean fans during the World Cup qualifer against China on Thursday. GREG BAKER / AFP – Getty Images

The event illustrated the extent to which China’s relationship with South Korea has deteriorated since the first components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or THAAD, anti-missile system arrived to the region earlier this month.

THAAD is designed to protect U.S.-ally South Korea and American bases there from

the growing threat of North Korea’s weapons programs.

Kim Jong Un’s regime

has stepped up testing of its missiles as a protest of the U.S. joint military drills with South Korea, and there is concern preparations for a sixth nuclear test are underway.

China is fiercely opposed to THAAD, arguing a system to intercept short-and-intermediate range ballistic missiles installed so close to North Korea’s launch sites will only serve to undercut China’s strategic defenses.

The longer term concern for China’s military: If THAAD expands to Japan, it creates a common operating picture for U.S. allies in Asia.

“Even if North Korea collapses, missile defencs would not go away,” a former U.S. national security adviser told NBC News. “The worry [for China] is that THAAD is a basis for a collective security system… that does not include China.”

THAAD was among the issues on the agenda during Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent visit to Asia.

Experts stress that THAAD is a major concern for China’s government.

The issue has stoked nationalist fervor in China, and triggered an anti-South Korean backlash with

state media urging a boycott.

“Some critics in the West have said that China, as a country under the rule of law, has no reason to punish South Korean enterprises that are doing businesses in the Chinese market,” a Global Times op-ed published earlier this month read. “However, all states have the right to sanction those that have posed a threat to their national sovereignty and strategic security interests.”

Some Chinese travel companies have already stopped booking tours there, causing a drop in crucial tourism business.

Image: China played South Korea on March 23, 2017

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

20 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Lawmakers Ask FBI for Help Locating Missing Black Girls
Read More»
28 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S., 13 Other Nations Demand Venezuela Hold Elections, Free Political Prisoners
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
What Are the 'Essential Benefits' on the AHCA Chopping Block?
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»