Why London Doesn't Arm Most of Its Police Officers

While British officials have long since

accepted that an attack is “highly likely,” they believe that intelligence-gathering and stronger links with the community — rather than gun-toting cops — will do more to keep the city safer.

“In a free and democratic society, there is going to be a balance between democracy, freedom and openness, and a police state — and none of us want to live in a police state,” said Brian Dillon, former head of the Met’s firearms command who now runs the counterterrorism consultancy Rubicon Resilience.

“Therefore at some point some attacks are regrettably going to hit home, that’s inevitable,” he added. “Not everything can be stopped.”

While shootings involving police are relatively common in the U.S., authorities in Britain say they review each one with painstaking diligence.

Every time a British police officer shoots and injures or kills someone, it is automatically referred to an separate watchdog called the Independent Police Complaints Commission, or IPCC.

Although the officer who shot Wednesday’s assailant has been branded a hero, they too will likely be referred to the IPCC, although that doesn’t mean there will be a full investigation.

The watchdog told NBC News that it was “in contact with the Metropolitan Police” over the incident.

This process is not without its critics.

Some police have complained that officers are reluctant to sign up for firearms training because they fear being dragged through years of lengthy investigations in the unlikely event they have to use their weapon.

“Officers have seen what happens to their colleagues who have had to use lethal force to protect the public,” outgoing Metropolitan Police Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe told reporters last month. “Increasingly, they seem to be portrayed as suspects, based, I can only assume, on an underlying belief that they must have acted in a criminal fashion if someone has died.”

Families of people shot by police have also alleged the IPCC treated them insensitively, and in 2014 the watchdog

released an internal review, “apologizing for our mistakes, and doing our best to put them right.”

British police are attempting to recruit more firearms officers but the overwhelming majority will remain unarmed. Officials believe they have the balance about right.

“An attacker attempted to break into Parliament and was shot dead within 20 yards of the gate,” Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Thursday. “If his intention was to gain access to this building we should be clear that he did not succeed. The police heroically did their job.”