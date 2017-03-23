Who Is Responsible for Stopping Live-Streamed Crimes?

A woman poses for a photo using her smart phone in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 21, 2013. Silvia Izquierdo / AP, file

But millions of hours of video are uploaded to these platforms and monitoring each and every video is an “onerous” and “very difficult” task, he said.

“I can’t imagine Facebook knowing about [illegal content] and not taking it down,” said Daphne Keller, the

Director of Intermediary Liability at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society. More likely than not, they probably aren’t aware of these videos unless someone flags them, she said.

Most sites do have automated technology tasked with moderating content, but it doesn’t always get the job right and can miss things, she said.

Live streaming gets even trickier, with a whole different set of challenges, she said. When things happen in real time, you don’t know that will happen next and it’s extremely difficult for automated technology to monitor live events, she said.

Which is why service providers, like Facebook, count on users to be its eyes and ears.

On its site, the company says “we rely on people like you. If you see something on Facebook that you believe violates our terms, please report it to us.”

In the case of Facebook Live, “a reviewer can interrupt a live stream if there is a violation of our

Community Standards. Anyone can report content to us if they think it goes against our standards, and it only takes one report for something to be reviewed.”

As a practical matter, even though they are not required by law, Facebook does take down videos that are problematic and will work with law enforcement, Keller said.

And it’s a cooperation law enforcement generally appreciates: “These companies have always cooperated fully with investigations,” said a Chicago Police Department spokesman.

Social media companies can do better by clearly highlighting “report abuse” buttons and by training their employees very clearly on a protocol when things like crimes are flagged, said Emma Llansó, director of the Free Expression project at the Center for Democracy and Technology.

But that system only works if users use those functions and actually flag, she said.

“Users are a big part of the content moderation process,” she said.

While in most cases, users are quick to hit the flag button there is also a degree of “bystander syndrome,” Goldman said. “Many times a user thinks since so many others are also watching someone else must have taken care of it, or they simply don’t want to get involved,” he said.

But the responsibility falls on all sides, Llansó said.

“It is incumbent upon every user on this platform to report abuse or problematic content when they see it on social media,” she said. “Technology alone doesn’t always know that demarcation.”