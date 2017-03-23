Two Bibb County schools merging on same campus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you walk through the halls of Northeast High School, you can tell the school’s been around for decades.

“You can tell it’s aged,” said Northeast High School sophomore, Mary Gray. “The paint, the mold sometimes.”

Gray says she loves her school, but knows it’s time for some renovations,

“I think it’ll be better if we get a new one,” said Gray.

Lucky for her, the Bibb County School District is already working on that.

“This project has been in the works for a very long time,” said the school district’s capital programs director, Jason Daniel. “We had an ESPLOST referendum that started in 2015 and it was one of the listed projects, as a new replacement for a new Northeast High School.”

The school district does not have a model for the renovations yet, but they do plan on knocking down a few old buildings to make room for Appling Middle School. Appling Middle School, currently located on Shurling Drive, will join Northeast on Upper River Road.

“It’s the same concept we already have in place with our Rutland High School/Middle School and Howard High School/Middle School, they’re on the same site,” said Daniel.

Daniel says the district has found success in merging two schools.

“Shared resources, campus police officers, you can have additional staffing on site,” said Daniel. “Because you have the resources of middle school and high school, bringing students to the same campus, you have transportation benefits.”

If the $45 million ESPLOST project goes as scheduled, within the next two years, Gray will be walking through the doors of a brand new school her senior year.

The naming committee, made up of the school board and community members, will announce the school’s new name soon. Construction is expected to begin later this year.