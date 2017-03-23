South Korean Ferry That Sank 3 Years Ago Lifted From Sea

The sunken Sewol ferry is raised during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea on March 23, 2017. News1 via Reuters

Once the ferry reaches a port 90 kilometers (55 miles) away in the city of Mokpo, in about two weeks, workers will begin clearing the mud and debris and search for the remains of the missing victims. An investigation committee will also be formed to search for clues that could further explain the cause of the sinking, which has been blamed on overloaded cargo, improper storage and other negligence.

The ferry’s captain survived and

is serving a life sentence after a court found him guilty of committing homicide through “willful negligence” because he fled the ship without issuing an evacuation order.

Park was forced to defend herself against accusations that she was out of contact for several hours on the day of the sinking. The allegations were included in an impeachment bill lawmakers passed against Park in December, amid broader corruption suspicions.

Park was formally removed from office by the Constitutional Court earlier this month. She is now under criminal investigation over suspicions that she conspired with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allow the friend to secretly interfere with state affairs.

South Korea in 2015 agreed to an 85.1 billion won ($76 million) deal with a consortium led by China’s state-run Shanghai Salvage Co. to raise the Sewol.

The government initially planned to salvage the ferry by the end of last year, but the process was delayed due to strong currents and unfavorable weather conditions.