Number of cruise crew and passengers who went overboard from each cruise line from 2006-Present

The Carnival Victory was embarked on a four-day cruise that departed from Miami on Monday. It did not make its scheduled Wednesday call in Cozumel, Mexico, because of the incident.

“Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the guest’s traveling companions and we extend our utmost care and concern to our guest’s loved ones during this very difficult time,” Carnival said in a statement provided to NBC News on Thursday.