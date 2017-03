President Donald Trump got in the driver’s seat of an 18-wheeler as he welcomed truck drivers and trucking CEOs to the White House to discuss health care on Thursday.

The president took the opportunity to blow the big-rig’s horn, twice.

“No one knows America like truckers know America,” the president said in a video he later posted to Twitter. “Every town, every forest, from border to border, from ocean to ocean.”

Trump sits in the drivers seat of a semi-truck on Thursday. Jim Watson / AFP – Getty Images