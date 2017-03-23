London Attack: Slain Cop Was Dad Who 'Actually Cared About the People'

Police Constable Keith Palmer London Metropolitan Police via EPA

Constable Keith Palmer, 48, was killed by a British-born terrorist in Wednesday’s attack.

Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said Palmer was a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, which protects the complex and other government buildings.

Rowley described Palmer as a “husband and a father,” adding: “He was someone who left for work [Wednesday] expecting to return home at the end of his shift and he had every right to expect that would happen.”

Conservative lawmaker James Cleverly, who spent time in the British Army alongside the slain officer, described Palmer as a “brave man.”

In a Twitter post, Cleverly wrote: “I’ve known Keith for 25 years. We served together in the Royal Artillery before he became a copper. A lovely man, a friend. I’m heartbroken.”

In an emotional address to the House of Commons on Thursday, Cleverly also asked Prime Minister Theresa May to recognize Palmer posthumously.

She said that would be “considered in due course.”

Speaking to radio station LBC, one woman said that Palmer saved her life in a car accident when she worked as a police officer in 2007. NBC News could not immediately independently confirm her account.

The woman, who was identified only as Nina, said: “I owe him everything. He was a wonderful dad, a wonderful husband to his wife and everything. He didn’t just do his job to go and get paid. He actually cared about the people. He really did, he was a lovely man, absolutely lovely man, and everyone’s going to really miss him.”

Brendan Cox, the widower of

murdered British politician Jo Cox, also took to Twitter to say he didn’t “care about the name of the attacker” adding that Palmer’s is the “name I will remember.”