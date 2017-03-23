Killing of Ex-Russian Lawmaker an 'Act of State Terrorism', Says Ukrainian President

Former Russian MP DENIS VORONENKOV was shot dead in Kiev.

Ukrainian police examine the body of former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov after he was shot on the street in Kiev, Ukraine, on March 23. Serg Glovny / Zuma Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the claim of Russian involvement in the killing as “absurd” in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Voronenkov, 45, a former member of the communist faction in the lower house of Russian parliament, had moved to Ukraine last fall and had been granted Ukrainian citizenship.

He testified to Ukrainian investigators as part of their probe into the activities of the nation’s former Russia-friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych, who was ousted by massive protests in February 2014.

Voronenkov, who had obediently toed the Kremlin line while serving as lawmaker, became a vociferous critic of Russian policies after his move to Kiev.

Ukrainian police said Voronenkov was shot dead by an unidentified gunman near the entrance of an upscale hotel in the Ukrainian capital.

The assailant also wounded Voronenkov’s bodyguard, who fired back and wounded the gunman. Police said they were both hospitalized.

Voronenkov left Russia with his wife, singer Maria Maksakova, who was also a lawmaker. He said he had to leave Russia because of persecution by Russian security agencies and had renounced Russian citizenship.

After Voronenkov’s move to Ukraine, Russian investigators have filed fraud charges against Voronenkov in connection with his business activities.

Image: Denis Voronenkov

