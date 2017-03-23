Judge Grants Oregon Resident the Right to Be Genderless

Image of Sara Kelly Keenan Sara Kelly Keenan

Countries including Australia, Canada and India have third gender options on varying documents from birth certificates to passports — typically marked with an “X” rather than “M” or “F.” But the U.S. has never offered anything besides male and female until December, when California’s Sara Kelly Keenan received the

first known U.S. birth certificate reading “intersex” shortly after a judge granted her gender change from female to non-binary.

But while U.S. agencies are working to respond to the new revelation of court-issued gender changes that fall outside the binary by creating a third category, they are not prepared for the concept of eradicating gender altogether.

Patch would prefer that gender wasn’t required, period, and suggested that official forms replace the typical M or F checkboxes with a blank space for an optional response.

“Having a blank field still allows other genders to exist,” said Patch, who added that being agender doesn’t mean other people’s genders are invalid. “But you should let people opt-in to that. Forcing it is weird.”

There’s at least one model for government agencies faced with accommodating the legally genderless: Facebook. The fill-in-the-blank method has worked for the social media giant since it introduced unlimited genders in February 2015, adding to a previous selection of 71 fixed gender descriptions that users could choose from.

In a statement at the time, Facebook’s diversity office said it had worked with leading LGBTQ advocacy organizations to recognize that not everyone identifies with a pre-populated list of terms.

“We recognize that some people face challenges sharing their true gender identity with others, and this setting gives people the ability to express themselves in an authentic way,” read a

2015 Facebook Diversity post.

It bothers Patch that information as intimate as one’s gender identity is part of every form people have to fill out, but Patch also understands that conceptual shifts take time.

“I think it’s creepy that society wants to track such personal information about everybody,” Patch said. “Why does it matter? But we do exist in that system, and since we do, we can’t just scrap it all.”

