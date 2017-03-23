Israeli Police Arrest Suspect for Bomb Threats Against JCCs

Israeli police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday in connection with the wave of bomb threats made to Jewish community centers in America over the last six months, authorities in Israel said.

The unidentified man is believed to be a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, the FBI confirmed. U.S. officials told NBC News that a motive remains unclear and the suspect is himself Jewish.

He was arrested for suspicion of making security-related threats and publishing false reports causing panic in Jewish communities in countries around the world, said Israel police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

In the U.S., Jewish centers and synagogues in New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Florida and elsewhere reported menacing calls and emails warning of violence. Facilities were routinely locked down and police made sweeps with bomb-sniffing dogs. In other cases, Jewish cemeteries and synagogues reported vandalism to their properties.

Rosenfeld said the investigation had begun in several countries where dozens of ominous calls were received at public places, events, synagogues and community buildings. In one instance, he added, an airline had to make an emergency landing.

The FBI and other law enforcement cooperated with the investigation in Israel, using technology to track down the origin of the threats, which were received in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

Rosenfeld said the suspect used “advanced camouflage technologies” when contacting other countries and making those threats. The FBI said he made the calls from his bedroom.

Investigators were removing items from the suspect’s home in southern Israel. He is expected on Thursday to appear in the Rishon Letzion Court in Rishon LeTsiyon, northwest of Jerusalem. U.S. authorities are not expected to seek extradition.

In the first two months of 2017 alone, the Anti-Defamation League has counted at least 140 threats made against JCCs as well as Jewish day schools, other Jewish institutions and the ADL’s own offices.

The ADL tweeted Thursday that it was “relieved and thankful” a suspect was caught.

The FBI earlier this month had made one arrest in the case: a 31-year-old former journalist named Juan Thompson.

Authorities say he made a handful of bomb threats against Jewish groups while posing as his ex-girlfriend as retribution against her. But those threats were described by authorities as a “copycat” case.