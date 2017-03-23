How Many Nukes Does North Korea Have and Who Can It Hit With Them?

Senior U.S. officials believe, based on the latest intelligence, that the hermit kingdom of North Korea is not an immediate threat to the U.S. or Japan. But South Korea is another story. The threat to South Korea, said one official, is “grave and current.” A senior U.S. intelligence official said that the U.S. assessment is that North Korea has eight to 10 nuclear weapons, with the number more likely to be eight than 10. That number is in line with estimates by outside experts. The Federation of American Scientists, for example, estimates 10-to-20, but as Hans Kristensen, director of the FAS Nuclear Information Project, says, “it is unclear if they are operational yet or to what extent. Related: North Korea Missile Launch Fails, Say U.S. and South Korea Miniaturizing those warheads to put them on long-range missiles might be a challenge for the North Koreans. But Seoul is less than 40 miles from the demilitarized zone that separates South and North. Korea has plenty of shorter range missiles that could theoretically deliver nuclear payloads inside South Korea, as well as to the border regions of China and Russia. And divining whether North Korea wants to launch those weapons is difficult for anyone who isn’t North Korean. A second intelligence official said the North is a “hard intelligence target,” particularly for human intelligence gathering. “The Kim regime, which is driven by paranoia, employs fear and propaganda to control the North Korean people,” said the official, and such social controls make potential intelligence sources unwilling to speak. Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip in this undated photo. (C) KCNA KCNA / Reuters / Reuters

The Pakistani Taliban said a U.S. drone strike over the weekend in Afghanistan killed a senior military commander who was known for his skill in training suicide bombers. Qari Mohammad Yasin, also known as Ustad Aslam, died in a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province. He was linked to an attack ‎on the Pakistani military headquarters in Rawalpindi and an attack on a bus carrying Sri Lanka’s national cricket team. “We lost a brave man and the trainer of trainers in a U.S drone attack,” said Asad Mansoor, the spokesman of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaatul Ahrar ( TTP-JA), a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, presently based in Afghanistan. Yasin was given the title “Ustad,” or teacher, because he trained suicide bombers.

The family of a former FBI agent turned CIA consultant who vanished in Iran ten years ago filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the government of Iran, saying it had lied to cover up its role in his detention. The suit seeks damages from Iran for allegedly inflicting emotional distress on the wife and seven children of Robert A. Levinson, a private investigator who was last seen in 2007 on the Iranian island of Kish. He was apparently on an unauthorized CIA mission at the time. The Iranian government says it does not know what happened to Levinson. The family received a proof of life photo in 2011 showing Levinson in an orange jumpsuit holding a sign saying, “HELP ME.” Levinson, whose 69th birthday was on March 10, was apparently kidnapped on March 9, 2007. The suit alleges that the Iranian government is using photographs and video of Levinson in captivity to create the false impression that someone other than the government is holding him. This undated handout photo provided by the family of Robert Levinson after they received it in April 2011, shows retired-FBI agent Robert Levinson. Levinson family via AP

The FBI is warning the public to beware of calls from the FBI. According to the FBI’s Denver field office, scammers are calling victims from what appears to be an FBI number and telling them they are being investigated by the bureau for violations and owe money. If the victims don’t pay up immediately, the scammers claim, they will be arrested. The scheme has targeted victims throughout the region. “FBI” scammers who have called victims in northern Colorado have been able to “spoof” an actual phone number from an FBI office in the western part of the state, meaning the FBI number is fraudulently displayed by caller ID. The FBI strongly suggests that given the rushed and threatening nature of the calls, victims should hang up on the scammer right away and contact their local FBI field office. Last year, the FBI’s St. Louis, Missouri Division issued a news release warning the public about a similar spoofing scam in which a fake FBI agent told victims the bureau was investigating a tax violation. Scammers spoofed numbers from the FBI’s offices in Eastern Missouri to call victims in Western Missouri. “These are old scams that keep evolving with a new twist,” said William Woods, special agent in charge of the FBI St. Louis Division. “Just remember, the FBI does not call or e-mail private citizens to demand money or threaten arrest.”

After NBC News contacted The Trump Organization on Tuesday to let the firm know it was in violation of New York City law for not registering Trump Tower, the company has completed the necessary paperwork and registered the property. The Trump Organization, the umbrella corporation for Donald Trump’s holdings, owns the skyscraper at 725 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and is headquartered there. Donald and Melania Trump have a penthouse in the tower and Trump’s sons also maintain offices in the building. Property owners of certain residential buildings are required by city law to register with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development every year, but Trump Tower’s registration expired in 2016 and The Trump Organization never renewed it. Failing to register can result in a fine of up to $500, and revokes some of the rights usually enjoyed by property owners. On Tuesday morning, NBC News contacted The Trump Organization. Not long after, according to city officials, a representative of The Trump Organization sent the necessary paperwork to the agency. “This was an inadvertent clerical error that has since been remedied,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told NBC News. Trump Tower in New York in May 2016. Jason Szenes / EPA, file

Royal Jordanian Airlines told passengers on flights to and from the U.S. Monday that because of a directive from the U.S. government, no laptops and other electronic devices could be brought into the cabin of a plane. In messages posted on both Twitter and Facebook and now deleted, the international carrier said cellphones and electronic devices needed for medical reasons could be carried on-board,but everything else had to be stowed in checked baggage “following instructions from the concerned U.S. departments.” The directive takes effect Tuesday, and applies to flights to and from New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal. According to a Royal Jordanian spokesperson, so far there is no time frame and the airline has no information about any directives that may have been issued to other carriers. Royal Jordanian will provide an update with more details on Tuesday.

Major European clients are pulling their ad dollars out of Google and YouTube because of fears that their ads will end up next to videos promoting terrorism, racism and hate, and earn money for the extremists who posted the content. Three of Britain’s biggest banks just removed their ads from Google when they saw their campaigns appearing next to extremist content. According to Adweek and the Guardian, ad agency giant Havas Worldwide has also yanked all its ad money out of Google and YouTube in Britain, after Havas and Google couldn’t agree on how to keep the ads of French firm’s clients away from videos of terrorists and white supremacists. McDonald’s, Audi, and the U.K. government have already stopped using the platforms in the U.K., amid concerns that extremist groups will earn money from their advertising. When an ad appears alongside a YouTube video, the individual or organization that posted video earns a small amount of money per viewing of the video.

President Donald Trump’s family is reportedly headed to the ski resort town of Aspen this weekend, a trip that could cost taxpayers a pretty penny in security costs judging by the clan’s recent globe-trotting. The Trump family visit to Aspen has not been officially announced, but the Aspen Times, quoting anonymous local law enforcement sources, reported Thursday that Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump and their families were expected and that the Secret Service had met with the Aspen Police Department. There are no hotel bills for Aspen in the Federal Procurement Data System yet, but the database does show a $12,208.25 contract by the Secret Service with Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club for “recreational good rental/ski equipment lease” between the dates of March 10 and March 23. No further details were given, and the club’s spokeswoman did not respond to requests for more information. Federal documents examined by NBC News outline hotel bills for the U.S. Secret Service and State Department coinciding with other out-of-town visits by Trump’s sons and daughters, including: $53,155.25 during Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump’s business trip to Vancouver in late February.

$16,738.36 during Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s business trip to Dubai in mid-February.

$97,830 for Eric Trump’s business trip to Uruguay in early January. In addition, the records show the Secret Service spent $4,0162.02 on rental vehicles in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 29, just ahead of Eric Trump’s business visit to Cap Cana. Gondola at Aspen Grafton Smith / Getty Images