Hospital Attack Puts ISIS in Spotlight but Taliban Is Main Threat

A member of a Taliban faction guards a gathering in Afghanistan’s Herat province in May 2016. Allauddin Khan / AP, file

Whether or not ISIS was behind Wednesday’s attack the fact remains that violence in Afghanistan is bad and getting much worse, according to Felbab-Brown.

Civilian deaths are hitting record numbers, threatening the gains made during America’s longest war.

“The bigger story is the Taliban and even al Qaeda,” said to Felbab-Brown, warning that if the Taliban controls large parts of Afghanistan it will be able to provide safe havens to terror groups who pose a real threat outside the country.

Felbab-Brown said the Trump White House needed to make clear its strategy in the country. While Wednesday’s attack is “terrible in its humanitarian consequences,” the real question hanging over Afghanistan is how powerful will the Taliban become.

“We still haven’t heard a peep from the Trump administration for what its plans or ambitions or intentions are for Afghanistan,” she said.

The new administration has not said whether it’ll boost the number of U.S. fighters in Afghanistan — some 8,500 out of 13,000 NATO — which some military commanders have called for.

“This current levels he cannot break the stalemate,” she said. “So far no word, no focus, no indication of any kind from the White House.”