Founder of the Cherry Blossom Festival and Queen ready for busy weekend

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Carolyn Crayton still gets joyful talking about the Cherry Blossom Festival she founded more than 30 years ago.

The festival brings people from around the world for two weekends of fun in Macon.

Crayton and the 2017 Cherry Blossom Queen, Sadie Frame, came on 41Today to talk about what they’re looking forward to most. In particular, the Cherry Blossom Street Party featuring George Clinton.

For more information, and for a full list of events, visit https://cherryblossom.com/.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cherry Blossom Festival has a few new twists
Read More»
6 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Cherry Blossom Festival announces new CEO and President
Read More»
Former Cherry Blossom Festival President & CEO Jake Ferro.
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Former Cherry Blossom Festival CEO sues board for millions
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»