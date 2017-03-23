Founder of the Cherry Blossom Festival and Queen ready for busy weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Carolyn Crayton still gets joyful talking about the Cherry Blossom Festival she founded more than 30 years ago.

The festival brings people from around the world for two weekends of fun in Macon.

Crayton and the 2017 Cherry Blossom Queen, Sadie Frame, came on 41Today to talk about what they’re looking forward to most. In particular, the Cherry Blossom Street Party featuring George Clinton.

For more information, and for a full list of events, visit https://cherryblossom.com/.