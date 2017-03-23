Fatal car crashes in Macon-Bibb triple according to coroner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The number of fatal car wrecks in the first three months of this year is nearly triple in comparison to last year in Macon-Bibb. In only the first three months of the year, County Coroner Leon Jones says he’s worried.

“I just don’t believe it,” said Jones. “I’m just concerned about the stats on the number of fatalities,” he continued.

Fatal car crashes in Macon-Bibb have tripled in comparison to last year from January to March.

“This year has been pretty active for the traffic safety division–it’s one of those things that’s kind of cyclical,” said Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brad Wolfe.

Wolfe says there are several contributing factors.

“It could be any number of things from distracted driving to heavier traffic, higher speed traffic, anything can come into play so when you’re driving you need to remember there’s all those myriad of factors.”

Jones believes the warmer weather has played a part as well.

“You know when you have good weather, you have a lot of people out because we haven’t had really any cold weather,” he said.

“We’ve had some nights with some real heavy rain,” said Sergeant Wolfe.

But with more distractions inside the car, Wolfe says paying attention will help to avoid becoming a statistic.

“Don’t worry about the stereo, don’t worry about what your passenger is doing, don’t worry about your cell phone–you need to be aware of your surroundings and all the other vehicles around you, and be prepared to react to a hazard,” Wolfe added.

The coroner’s office also reported that two of the total number of deaths so far this year were pedestrian fatalities. Wolfe says keeping the roads safe for all drivers and pedestrians is their number one priority.