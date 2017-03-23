Driver Armed With Knives Speeds Into Pedestrian Zone: Cops

London and Antwerp are less than 200 miles apart. Google Maps

A police spokesman said the driver had entered the street “at high speed due to which pedestrians had to jump away.”

He added the driver was later arrested and additional police and military personnel had been deployed to the center of Antwerp, but did not give any further details.

“It seemed to involve a French national, with possibly a certain number of weapons in his [trunk] — it’s up to the judges to make a statement on that — who was looking to kill or at the very least create a dramatic incident,” Hollande told reporters. “Therefore we must continue to be on high alert.”