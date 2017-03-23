Bibb Co. deputy won’t face charges after shooting, killing man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County deputy who shot and killed a man who attacked him last October has been cleared of charges.

Witnesses say Deputy Greg Ussery confronted 55-year-old Larry Matthews after he stole from the Family Dollar on Eisenhower Parkway.

Matthews fought Ussery, despite Ussery verbally warning and shooting Matthews with a Taser.

When Matthews grabbed the deputy’s pepper spray, Ussery shot him.

After a GBI investigation, Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke cleared Ussery of all charges.

Cooke says Matthews had alcohol and crack cocaine in his system when he died.

There were five eye witnesses who testified.

“Some of these were Mr. Matthews friends and acquaintances, they knew him, they knew him pretty well, but nevertheless they told the truth, they told what matched the forensic evidence,” said Cooke. “And in fact they assisted Deputy Ussery in washing the effects of the pepper spray off him.”

Deputies found a few BIC lighters and a pack of Ramen noodles next to Matthews’ body.