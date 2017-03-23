7 Arrested in Anti-Terror Raids Following U.K. Parliament Attack

LONDON — Police made seven arrests overnight in connection with the House of Commons terror attack that killed four people and left 29 others injured.

Six raids occurred in cities including Birmingham and London. However, investigators said Thursday that they believed the culprit was acting alone.

A knife-wielding attacker plowed a 4×4 through people walking on Westminster Bridge before crashing the vehicle into the gates of the U.K. Parliament. He scaled the fences and later fatally stabbed a policeman before being gunned down by officers.

“It is still our belief that this attacker acted alone,” Metropolitan Police Acting Deptuy Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters. He added that the incident was thought to have been “inspired by international terrorism.”

The victims included a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s, he said, adding that seven of the wounded were still in a critical condition.

Rowley said the revised death toll — which on Wednesday night had been put at four victims in addition to the suspect — came after discussions with local hospitals.

Investigators are focusing on the attacker’s “motivation, his preparation and his associates,” he said.

Rowley added: “We must not allow terrorist to sow discord and fear in our city.”

Investigators examine London’s Westminster Bridge early Thursday. DARREN STAPLES / Reuters

Prime Minister Theresa May and hundreds of other lawmakers were expected to return to the scene of the attack Thursday morning as the House of Commons reopened for business in an act of defiance.

She is expected to address lawmakers and to join in the tributes to slain cop Keith Palmer, 48, who died despite efforts to revive him by doctors and a passing government minister.

Mayor Said Khan invited Londoners to an evening vigil.

As Londoners returned to work, more police officers than usual were on patrol as the Metropolitan Police aimed to provide “reassurance” and the Union flag over Parliament was at half staff.

Westminster Bridge remained cordoned off and the surrounding streets — normally thronged with commuters — were eerily quiet except for the buzz of a police helicopter.