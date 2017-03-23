7 Arrested in Anti-Terror Raids Following U.K. Parliament Attack

LONDON — Police made seven arrests overnight in connection with the House of Commons terror attack that killed four people and left 29 others injured.

Six raids occurred in cities including Birmingham and London. However, investigators said Thursday that they believed the culprit was acting alone.

A knife-wielding attacker plowed a 4×4 through people walking on Westminster Bridge before crashing the vehicle into the gates of the U.K. Parliament. He scaled the fences and later fatally stabbed a policeman before being gunned down by officers.

“It is still our belief that this attacker acted alone,” Metropolitan Police Acting Deptuy Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters. He added that the incident was thought to have been “inspired by international terrorism.”

The victims included a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s, he said, adding that seven of the wounded were still in a critical condition.

Rowley said the revised death toll — which on Wednesday night had been put at four victims in addition to the suspect — came after discussions with local hospitals.

Investigators are focusing on the attacker’s “motivation, his preparation and his associates,” he said.

Rowley added: “We must not allow terrorist to sow discord and fear in our city.”

