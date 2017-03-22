You Probably Want to Be Invited to a Party Hosted by These Thieves

ROME — A gang that stole nearly $200,000 worth of cheese and wine has been nabbed after a raid was captured on video by surveillance cameras, according to Italian officials.

The culprits escaped with 16,000 bottles of wine and 168 wheels of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese in a series of heists during 2015 and last year, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Ten suspects were arrested while an 11th is being hunted, authorities said.

Police released footage showing the gang swarming a warehouse containing Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Parmigiano-Reggiano is especially prized by thieves, said Pierluigi Solano, the principal of the Institute Spallanzani agricultural college in Modena.

“Robberies of Parmigiano-Reggiano are very frequent because the cheese is very expensive and easy to steal and place on the market,” Solano said. The Institute Spallanzani was targeted by thieves in 2015.

