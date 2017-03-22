Woman indicted after shooting teenager in January

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The woman arrested in January for shooting a boy outside her home, has been indicted by a grand jury. She made an appearance at the Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday.

47-year-old Elisabeth Cannon is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery. Cannon claims a group of boys were throwing rocks at her Bloomfield Drive home, so she fired shots into the crowd.

15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr., was left in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED STORY: Woman arrested after shooting teenager in the head