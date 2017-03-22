Telfair Co. boyfriend sets girlfriend on fire

JACKSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged with aggravated assault and battery after setting his girlfriend on fire in Telfair County Saturday night.

It happened on Roberson Town Lane in Jacksonville.

Sheriff Chris Steverson says 56-year-old James Jones poured rubbing alcohol on his girlfriend, 56-year-old Barbara Williams after an evening of drinking.

Jones didn’t help her, so she ran to the neighbor’s house for help.

Williams had burns on her legs, abdomen, chest and head.

She was flown to a burn unit in Augusta where she’s in critical condition.

Jones went to the Telfair County Jail.

Sheriff Steverson says there may be more charges depending on the Williams’ condition.

