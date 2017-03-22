State Ends Dual Robert E. Lee-MLK Holiday

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee poses in his uniform during the Civil War. AP

The provision on civil rights and Civil War history also helped ensure the measure would go before the House and Senate education committees, rather than the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee where it failed two years ago.

What’s the argument for ending the dual holiday?

Opponents of the dual holiday, including the Arkansas NAACP and the state’s Legislative Black Caucus, said honoring King on the same day as an icon of the Confederacy was divisive.

They said it was a reminder of the horrors of slavery for Arkansas’ African-American residents. Hutchinson has also said the same-day holiday forced a “false choice” between the two men and hurt Arkansas’ image.

What was the argument for keeping it?

Supporters of the dual holiday have questioned the need for removing Lee, comparing it to removing Confederate monuments.

Officials with the state’s Sons of Confederate Veterans division argued that commemorating the two men on the same day honors all of the state’s history. They also said marking Lee with a memorial day rather than a state holiday belittles Arkansas’ Confederate heritage.

What does this mean for other states?

Alabama and Mississippi are now the only states that have joint Lee-King state holidays. It’s unclear whether Arkansas’ move will advance efforts to end the dual holidays in those states.

A proposal is pending in the Alabama Legislature to end the state’s joint holiday in January and move the commemoration of Lee’s birthday to Confederate Memorial Day, which Alabama celebrates as a state holiday in April. The measure has yet to clear a legislative committee.

No bills to end the dual holiday were filed in Mississippi this year.