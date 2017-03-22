Oklahoma Pol Hit With Child Prostitution Charges Quits State Senate

Former Oklahoma state Senator Ralph Shortey. Sue Ogrocki / AP

“My resignation is evidence of my respect for public service and the duties of our elected officials,” the 35-year-old Republican said in a statement.

Shortey was already being shunned by his peers. Even before he was charged with a crime, the Oklahoma Senate passed a resolution that suspended nearly all his privileges and scrubbed his name off any legislation he had a hand in —as well as his office door.

Ostensibly a conservative-family-values politician, Shortey

was busted after police were notified that he had checked into a Super 8 Motel in Moore, Oklahoma — using his own name — around midnight on March 9 and a boy was with him.

Shortey insisted they were “just hanging out,” but police discovered a graphic online exchange in which the disgraced lawmaker asked the 17-year-old if he would be “interested in sexual stuff.”

The married dad is also charged with engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and transporting a minor for prostitution/lewdness, according to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office.

A member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Tribe, Shortey was a staunch supporter of then-presidential candidate

Donald Trump and part of his leadership team in Oklahoma.