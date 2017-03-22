Museum of Aviation encourages STEM-related careers for students

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins wants to help students as young as middle school get interested in math and science careers.

The shadow cast by the SR-71 Blackbird is big, but these students futures are even bigger.

“It’s important to know the fundamentals of different careers fields we might go into,” said Houston County Student Cameron McFalls.

“Over five hundreds here at the Museum of Aviation today that are rotating through fun, hands on STEM activities,” said Melissa Spalding, with the Museum of Aviation.

The Museum of Aviation hosted the Crow’s N.E.S.T, a place for students to learn from companies that specialize in engineering related fields.

“They’re really focused on us starting middle school aged kids interested in those careers so when they go to college they’ll come back home and work at the base,” said Belynda Songer, with the Museum of Aviation.

Companies lined up to show off what they do, and students had a chance to do activities that are math and science based.

“We’re building various things, there’s a radio right here, and tracks over there,” said McFalls. “Over here we’re building a building and all of these have various requirements you have to accomplish.”

Melissa Spalding is the education director at the Museum.

“It’s really important to get kids interested in math and science at an early age and we can do that at the Museum of Aviation because such fabulous exhibits featuring aircraft and innovations over the years,” said Spalding.

She says the Museum hopes to make learning fun throughout the year.

“We have these wonderful programs throughout the year that are dedicated to making STEM fun for kids,” said Spalding.

Creating a fun place to have a big future.