Monroe county commissioner race continues in runoff

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a close race between six candidates, the search for a new Monroe County Commissioner is still on.

The spot was left empty after previous district 2 commissioner, Jim Ham, passed away in a car accident in December.

After Tuesday’s election, Chris Ham had 553 votes and Eddie Rowland had 428, leaving them in a runoff.

Ham is lifelong Monroe county resident, and a retired Georgia Power/Southern Company employee. He says being retired sets him apart in the race.

“It gives me a big advantage and the time to do the job and do it right,” said Ham. “It’s a part time job with a full time responsibility.”

Rowland owns a heating and air business. He says with the work he does on a daily basis, he can get the job done.

“I am a budget person, I do spend a lot of time managing and going over our budgets on a week to week basis,” said Rowland.

If elected both Ham and Rowland have projects they want to focus on. Ham’s is the Monroe County Hospital.

“We need 24-hour emergency here in Monroe county,” said Ham. “We don’t need to lose that portion of the hospital.”

“I would like to work on growth and development, commercial and industrial growth and development. Those are things that can grow our tax base,” said Rowland. “Also give our kids places to work as they grow up and graduate from high school and go to college. Give them a space to go back home to.”

They may have different views, but both hope to represent district 2.

The runoff is April 18th.

To follow their campaigns, visit Chris Ham’s , and Eddie Rowland’s Facebook page.