Middle Georgia Special Election results

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Middle Georgia counties cast ballots for a Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) on Tuesday.

Baldwin County voters approved the SPLOST by 1,171 votes, or 72 percent. 446 voters voted against it, according to the Baldwin County Probate Court. The SPLOST is anticipated to generate about $40 million. For more on the Baldwin County SPLOST, click here.

Houston County voted to approve the SPLOST as well, with 2,859 voters in favor. 659 people voted against it.

Jones County voted Tuesday on a school tax or E-SPLOST. It passed with 1,080 votes in favor and 204 opposed.

Monroe County voted on a special tax to fund the local hospital. The Probate Court says the results are unofficial but the special tax passed with 2,631 votes to 1,090.

There will be a runoff for the open county commission seat in Monroe County. Chris Ham had 553 votes and Eddie Rowland had 428 votes. There were four other candidates.