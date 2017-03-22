Manafort Once Worked to 'Benefit the Putin Government': Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Oleg Deripaska at the International Investment Forum in Sochi in 2008. ILIA PITALEV / AFP-Getty Images file

Manafort said reports about his past work are part of a “smear campaign” against him. In a statement earlier given to the AP, he confirmed working with Deripaska almost a decade ago in order to represent him “on business and personal matters in countries where he had investments.”

But, he insisted, “my work for Mr. Deripaska did not involve representing Russian political interests.”

Manafort served as Trump’s unpaid campaign chairman last year before

he resigned in August. His tenure was plagued by questions about his ties to the pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told NBC News that the AP report, “is something that disturbs me if true.”

“I’m sure President Trump didn’t know anything about this … But I can tell you this, this is something that disturbs me if true, I don’t know if it is true and that’s why I’m glad the FBI is investigating all these kinds of matters.”

NBC News previously reported that Manafort’s firm was involved with Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Dmytro Firtash to redevelop a New York hotel named the Drake, although the deal never went through.

In previous interviews and statements to NBC News, Manafort said he “never had a business relationship” with Firtash. “There was one occasion where an opportunity was explored. … Nothing transpired and no business relationship was ever implemented.”

Related:

Timeline: Trump Associates and Aides and Their Brushes With Russia

The extent of any alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 election is now under investigation, FBI Director James Comey told a House Intelligence Committee on Monday. Manafort is just one of a handful of Trump associates or aides whose past conversations or connections with Russian officials have been called into question.

Spicer on Monday downplayed Manafort’s campaign role, telling reporters that he “played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time.”

Manafort also responded after Comey revealed there’s a federal probe, and denied having any role in the alleged

Russian-orchestrated cyberattacks against the Democrats last year or speaking with a Russian official or others who might be involved.

“Despite the constant scrutiny and innuendo, there are no facts or evidence supporting these allegations, nor will there be,” Manafort said in a statement.