Gray welcomes new senior living apartments

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new place for low income seniors to live in Gray.

The company Miller and Valentine worked alongside the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the city of Gray to build Water Tower Park Senior Village.

It’s near the water tower on Senior Center Way.

It includes 1 and 2 bedroom homes for seniors 55 and over.

Gray Mayor Stephen Tingen says the tax credits awarded to the developer keeps rent low, and going from an empty field to nice apartments is great for the community.

“To look over here to see the blank space, the blank canvas and to come back to see–I think this is a 10 million dollar real money investment for 72 units 55 and over, that’s pretty nice,” said Tingen.

Tingen says he wanted senior living because he noticed a need and wanted to get ahead of it.

For more information about living at Water Tower Park Senior Village, give them a call at (866) 694-2699.