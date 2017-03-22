Fort Valley paraplegic man found dead in Upson County woods

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Upson County Sheriff’s deputies found a Fort Valley paraplegic man dead in the woods early last Friday morning.

They found him at a hunting camp off of Triune Mill Road.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore says Ruby Coursey picked Troy Johnson up March 14th in a borrowed car–the last time his family saw him.

Deputies believe she left him for dead in the woods.

Johnson’s family heard Coursey talking about leaving Johnson, and asked police to investigate.

Eventually, Coursey described to them where he was, and when they went out there, found him dead.

Coursey is in jail now for unrelated charges.

Sheriff Kilgore says they’re waiting to charge her in connection to Johnson’s death based on his autopsy results.

Deputies say Coursey and Johnson had some kind of previous relationship.