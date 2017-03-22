'Firearms Incident' Reported Near Britain's Parliament

LONDON — Britain’s parliament was suspended Wednesday after multiple reports of shots being fired nearby.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it was responding to a “firearms incident” on the adjacent Westminster Bridge, adding that officers were on the scene.

Journalists based at the House of Commons reported hearing gunshots shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).

A Reuters witness saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge. NBC News was not immediately able to confirm that report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

