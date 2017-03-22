Facial Recognition Hearing to Give Congress a View of Creepy Tech

Image: Facial recognition template

An androgynous base image and an experimental analysis of the same face. National Science Foundation

More than 400 million pictures of Americans’ faces are archived in local, state and federal law enforcement facial recognition networks, the federal Government Accountability Office reported last year.

Those pictures include the faces of about half of all U.S. adults, Georgetown University Law School’s

Center on Privacy & Technology estimates.

The networks are largely unregulated and subject to ethnic and gender bias, according to experts, including a photo technologist for the FBI itself. The databases are culled from police mugshots, driver’s licenses, passports, visas, security video and other sources — taking in millions of Americans who aren’t even suspected of a crime.

Facial Recognition Technology Raises Privacy Concerns

“The FBI, in particular, and others are doing everything [they] can to build out facial recognition with the goal, essentially, of having everybody’s face in their database,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Regulation, said at a Washington, D.C., conference last month.

Which is why Chaffetz’s committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning to investigate use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement agencies, particularly the FBI.

What Facial Recognition Is — and Isn’t

TV cop shows that depict technologists zooming in on someone’s face in a grainy video, pressing a few buttons and immediately getting a full dossier on that person greatly exaggerate the current capabilities of facial recognition technology.

In a paper published in the December 2012 edition of the journal

IEEE Transactions on Information Forensics and Security, four authors — including a senior photography technologist for the FBI — reported that facial recognition systems are less accurate in distinguishing identities among African-Americans, women and younger people.

The FBI system, in particular, “is not designed to give no for an answer,” Alvaro Bedoya, executive director of the Georgetown Privacy Center, said last month on the

public radio podcast Criminal Injustice.

“No matter what, it will return a list of faces. And so, in these systems that are designed to not tell you no for an answer, when they miss the right suspect, they’re still going to give you a list of potential suspects that look like the candidate image,” he said. “And those innocent people will predominantly be African-Americans, women and young people.”

The GAO report found that facial recognition systems will frequently return “prime candidate” profiles based on just one or two photos, offering only one or two angles,

The federal government’s own guidelines,

set out by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, suggest using at least five images to determine a credible match. And if a subject is wearing “accessories that occlude facial features” — eyebrow studs or rings through the nose, for example — images should be obtained both with and without them.

IMAGE: NIST facial recognition template

