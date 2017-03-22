Ex-Colorado GOP Chairman Charged With Voter Fraud

Steve Curtis, former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, in 2011. Ken Lyons / Denver Post via Getty Images, file

Now Curtis, who was his state’s GOP chairman from 1997 to 1999 before turning into a Tea Party activist, faces up to three years in prison and a stiff $5,000 fine when he returns to court on May 19.

Curtis, who lives in Firestone, Colorado, could not be reached for comment. And his lawyer, Christopher Gregory, would not say whether they would fight the charges.

But last year, as then-candidate Donald Trump was fanning unfounded fears about

voter fraud (which he continued doing after he won the election in November), Curtis made this the topic of a radio show entitled “Voter Fraud & Other Democratic Misbehaviors.”

“It seems to me that virtually every case of voter fraud I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats,” Curtis said during a segment on his KLZ 560 show. “Am I onto something here?”

Curtis also said he was eager to vote for Trump.

“This is one year when I’m going to jump right on it,” he said. “I mean I’m going to make sure that if I get hit by a bus in the next thirty days that my vote for Donald Trump is already in this system.”

Voter fraud, he concluded without citing any evidence, “is a bigger problem that I realized.”

As it turned out, Curtis’s case “is the only one that has resulted in charges stemming from last year’s election in the state of Colorado,” Julia Sunny, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State, told NBC News.

Curtis’ ex inadvertently tipped off elections officials to the potential fraud when she called from her new home in South Carolina to find out if she could vote there while still registered in Colorado.

“Ms. Curtis called to ask how she could vote and an election worker informed Ms. Curtis that her voter record had shown she already returned her mail ballot,” Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes wrote in an email to NBC News.

Koppes, who is also a Republican, wrote they alerted the authorities after concluding “the signature was questionable.”