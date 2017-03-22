Deadly London Attack Is Latest in Growing Threat

Image: Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin

Policemen investigate the scene where a truck slammed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. FABRIZIO BENSCH / Reuters

The suspect in the truck rampage, Tunisian-born Anis Amri, was shot dead by police on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, on Dec. 23, following an international manhunt. That day, the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq released a video claiming to be Amri’s pledge of allegiance to the group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The month before the attack, the U.S. State Department

warned Americans traveling to Europe to exercise caution at overseas tourist sites, festivals, large holiday events and outdoor markets over heightened risk of terror attacks.

U.S. authorities have been warning about the growing threat from vehicle-ramming attacks, noting in documents circulated among law enforcement officials that such incidents have grown steadily over the last three years from people who are mentally unstable as well as driven by ideology, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued an alert to law enforcement as early as 2010 that “such attacks could be used to target locations where large numbers of people congregate, including sporting events, entertainment venues, or shopping centers.”

Related:

A Short History of Vehicles Being Used as Deadly Weapons

There have been two dozen major vehicle attacks worldwide since 1995, including the attack on Wednesday in London. The deadliest of these attacks took place on July 14 of last year in Nice, France, when a driver of a 19-ton truck

barreled into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers in the French seaside city of Nice, killing 86 people, including 10 children, and injuring more than 200 others.

The attacker, Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was shot dead by police.

Image: Investigators examine truck used in Nice attack

