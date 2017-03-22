Deadly London Attack Is Latest in Growing Low-Tech Threat

Policemen investigate the scene where a truck slammed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. FABRIZIO BENSCH / Reuters

The suspect in the truck rampage, Tunisian-born Anis Amri, was shot dead by police on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, on Dec. 23, following an international manhunt. That day, the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq released a video claiming to be Amri’s pledge of allegiance to the group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The month before the attack, the U.S. State Department

warned Americans traveling to Europe to exercise caution at overseas tourist sites, festivals, large holiday events and outdoor markets over heightened risk of terror attacks.

U.S. authorities have been warning about the growing threat from vehicle-ramming attacks, noting in documents circulated among law enforcement officials that such incidents have grown steadily over the last three years from people who are mentally unstable as well as driven by ideology, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued an alert to law enforcement as early as 2010 that “such attacks could be used to target locations where large numbers of people congregate, including sporting events, entertainment venues, or shopping centers.”

There have been two dozen major vehicle attacks worldwide since 1995, including the attack on Wednesday in London. The deadliest of these attacks took place on July 14 of last year in Nice, France, when a driver of a 19-ton truck

barreled into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers in the French seaside city of Nice, killing 86 people, including 10 children, and injuring more than 200 others.

The attacker, Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was shot dead by police.

Investigators examine the truck used to kill dozens of people celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, on July 15, 2016. ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

The massacre in Nice

was at least the fourth militant-inspired or politically motivated attack involving a vehicle in France since 2014, after two attacks that killed one and injured more than 20 in Dec. 2014 in the towns of Nantes and Dijon, and a non-lethal incident where an attacker rammed French soldiers guarding a mosque in Valence.

The attacks have not been limited to Europe.

At Ohio State University in November, a student posted a rant before

plowing a car into a crowd on campus and stabbing people with a butcher knife. Eleven people were taken to the hospital in that attack.

The student, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, 18, was killed by police. Law enforcement officials told NBC News Artan was a Somali refugee, who had come to the U.S. as a legal permanent resident in 2014. Artan was a fan of radical Islamic cleric Anwar al-Awlaki and the attack was investigated as terrorism.

In 2006, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina

slammed his Jeep through a popular spot on campus in an attempt to “avenge the deaths of Muslims around the world,” according to investigators. The attacker, Mohammed Reza Taheri-azar, was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. No one was killed, but multiple people were injured in both incidents.