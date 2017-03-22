Cherry Blossom Festival has a few new twists

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s International Cherry Blossom festival is just days away and organizers are putting on the final touches to make sure all things pink are up to par.

“You’re in the cherry blossom capital of the world,” said Director of Events Collin Holder.

But even the world isn’t ready for what Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival has to offer.

“We’ve been setting up since Monday actually Sunday. We started Sunday because you have to lay out the lot then Monday morning you start putting the equipment on sight,” said Carnival Manager James Graybeal.

Rides, games and events galore, Holder says there’s a lot to look forward to.

“We have more rides than we’ve ever had so, the vendors are excited,” Holder added.

Hours and hours of preparation have gone into making sure that this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival is unlike any other–from the number of rides they have to some signature events you may not have seen in a while.

“I think the highlight of this year’s festival will definitely be the street party–bringing it back and moving it to a new location. It’s a new event for us and a new even for the city,” said Holder.

Renovations to Central City Park will give this year’s festival a real theme park feel.

“It’s a whole new set up the city has done a spectacular job on the grounds. They put in new sidewalks, it’s just gonna be bigger and better,” said Graybeal.

Even after 20 years, Graybeal says putting the festival on is hard work but the end result is priceless.

“It’s an exciting business the reward that you get once you do all the work and you get it up is seeing the kids laughing and having a good time, with smiles on their faces,” he continued.

The count down to Friday’s kick-off starts now, and the pinkest city on earth will be ready.

If you want a little piece of the festival to take home, you can purchase a cherry blossom tree at the gift shop on Cherry Street.