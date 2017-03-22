B.S. Report: Bill Shanks talks Braves from their training facility in Florida

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2017 Major League Baseball season is just around the corner, and the Braves play their first exhibition game next Friday at their brand new park.

Bill Shanks is in Orlando this week to follow the Braves as they wrap up their spring training schedule, as they prepare for the spotlight of the regular season.

Atlanta hasn’t fared too well in the pre-season, going a pedestrian 6-18 in the games so far. However, Bill says there’s a legitimate reason for that and location could be a reason.

Plus, a quick take on the supposed Braves “fifth” starter, who might be more than just someone who rounds out the rotation once the games mean something come April.