Arrest Made in Kidnapping of Woman Who Escaped From Trunk

A woman jumps from the trunk of a car after being kidnapped in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham, Alabama.

Diggs’ harrowing escape was captured on surveillance video at a gas station, and she told TODAY how she used the help of her insulin pump to break free.

“I just got the bright idea to use my insulin pump light, which is not a bright light, but it was bright enough to see,” Diggs said. “So I had to put it right on top of it to look and see for the latch.”

As her kidnapper tried to steal more cash from the gas station’s ATM, Diggs said, “I’m holding the latch like this, waiting for him to get back in the car. He gets in [and] he’s yelling … and I feel the car reversing, and he’s pulling out pretty fast, so I’m, like, ‘Oh shoot — I better get out of here.'”

The owner of the gas station, Yosef Al Sabah, also told

NBC affiliate WVTM, “As he was leaving, I saw the trunk popped up and a woman jumped out of the trunk and came inside the store. I let her inside a safe place and locked the door and called the police.”