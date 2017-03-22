4 Killed in Car-and-Knife 'Terrorist Incident' Near U.K. Parliament

Armed police patrol Whitehall as Parliament Square and the Houses of Parliament remained cordoned off Wednesday in London after a terrorist incident. Joel Ford / AFP – Getty Images

George Nuth, 21, told NBC News that he was walking toward nearby Westminster Abbey at the time of the attack.

“We saw loads of people ducking down,” he said. “It must’ve been a tour group, around 20 or 30 people, and police or security were telling people to run. A policeman said to us: ‘Stop dawdling if you don’t want to get shot.'”

Streets around nearby 10 Downing Street, which serves as both the home and office of May, were evacuated.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said high school students from his country were among the injured. In a tweet Wednesday, he offered support to the British as well as to “the French students wounded, their families and their schoolmates.”

Lawmaker Barry Sheerman tweeted a picture from inside the House of Commons during the lockdown.

Bill Kearns, 58, of New York, was visiting a nephew who works in Parliament.

“We were walking up Embankment heading towards Parliament, and then there were lots of people starting to run towards us,” he told NBC News. “We tried to get a hold of our nephew straight away. We were worried about him, texting him … and he said: ‘Get away from Parliament as fast as you can.'”

A map of London around Parliament. Google Maps