3 Killed in Car-and-Knife 'Terrorist Incident' Near U.K. Parliament

A woman lies injured on Westminster Bridge. Toby Melville / Reuters

Journalist Quentin Letts, who was inside Parliament, told MSNBC that he had witnessed one of the incidents from his office.

“I saw a fairly thick-set man wearing black clothes running through the open gates, the security gates where people drive their cars,” Letts said. “He seemed to have something in his hand, maybe a knife, maybe a stick.

Letts added: “He started beating a policeman who had fallen over on the ground. The policeman managed to shake him off and the attacker then ran towards the entrance of the House of Commons … and he got about 15 yards before the authorities responded.”

Letts said police officers had acted “incredibly fast.”

Camilla Tominey, a journalist who works for Britain’s Express newspaper, was also inside the complex at the time and told MSNBC that she heard gunshots before “police told us to ‘run, run, run’.”

George Nuth, 21, told NBC News he was walking towards nearby Westminster Abbey at the time of the attack.

“We saw loads of people ducking down,” he said. “It must’ve been a tour group, around 20 or 30 people, and police or security were telling people to run. A policeman said to us: ‘Stop dawdling if you don’t want to get shot.'”

Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish lawmaker, said he had seen pedestrians knocked down by the vehicle on Westminster Bridge.

Streets around nearby Downing Street, which serves as both the home and office of British Prime Minister Theresa May, were evacuated.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said high school students from his country were among the injured. In a tweet Wednesday, he offered support to the British as well as to “the French students wounded, their families and their schoolmates.”

The incident comes on the first anniversary of the terror attacks in the Belgian city of Brussels that killed 32 people.

Lawmaker Barry Sheerman tweeted a picture from inside the House of Commons during the lockdown.

Bill Kearns, 58, from New York, was visiting a nephew who works in the Parliament.

“We were walking up Embankment heading towards Parliament and then there were lots of people starting to run towards us,” he told NBC News. “We tried to get a hold of our nephew straight away, we were worried about him, texting him … and he said: ‘Get away from Parliament as fast as you can.'”

Map showing the area of the U.K. Parliament Google Maps