Trafficking Survivor Comes Out of Shadows to Help Hotels Curb Crime

In Philadelphia, a lawsuit was filed earlier this month against a motel called the Roosevelt Inn, its owners and management on behalf of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly sex trafficked repeatedly at the location.

The suit claims the hotel’s management was “fully aware that Minor-Plaintiff and other underage children were compelled to perform sex for money.” It also says that the plaintiff, who was 14 at the time, was “visibly treated in an aggressive manner” by her traffickers, would engage in sex acts while men stood outside the door, and “exhibited fear and anxiety” while on the premises.

The plaintiff is claiming negligence on the hotel’s part for allowing the teen to be trafficked without reporting the crime.

It is the

first known suit brought under the Pennsylvania Human Trafficking Law of 2014, which allows compensation for victims from those who profit from human trafficking.

“The time has come to protect the most vulnerable members of our population and to hold the hotel/motel industry accountable when they knowingly profit from child sex trafficking,” Nadeem Bezar, an attorney with the plaintiff’s legal representation Kline & Specter, said in an email to NBC News.

The motel’s manager, Yagna Patel, 72, who is named in the suit, said he was unaware of any trafficking going on in the Roosevelt Inn.

“We just rent the room and that’s all we can do,” Patel told the

Philadelphia Inquirer. “If we think a lot of people are having a party in the room, we kick them out.”

The Roosevelt Inn and its property management company UFVS Management Company did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on this story.

Hotels become proactive

While Paulin is hoping to turn hotels in New York into potential havens for victims of human trafficking, some hotels have already taken it upon themselves to make training and awareness a part of their core values.

Marriott International has had human rights training since 2011, but last year expanded to include human trafficking training. The training, which is available in 15 languages and covers sex and labor trafficking, is given to all associates but is given greater emphasis to staff that interact with guests the most like house keepers, restaurant staff and safety and security specialists.

Tu Rinsche, director of Corporate Social Responsibility and The Ritz-Carlton Community Footprints Program, said the Marriott’s training has been so expansive, it was donated to the American Hotel and Lodge Association so other resorts and hotels could use the training for their staff.

“I would say that the industry has worked well and closely together to promote ending human trafficking and modern day slavery,” Rinsche said. “We’ve also made [our training] a brand standard and made it available to all staff around the world.”

Rinsche said several other major hotel chains also provide human trafficking training to ensure the issue does not take place at their locations. However, currently in most states, there is no mandatory training and corporations take it upon themselves to teach their staff how to be aware of potential trafficking.

Coming out of the shadows to help victims

With lawmakers like Paulin behind her, Lucas said she hopes every state will pass legislation working toward a trafficking-free future.

Anneke Lucas Christopher Gregory / for NBC News

“I would be interested, if we get it passed here, to keep working with [the law],” She said. “I’ve been contacted by legislators in other states, but I wanted to start where I am — knowing this is a hotbed for trafficking.”

She said part of winning the battle against traffickers is ensuring people are aware of what to look for in the environments they frequent most.

Lucas said because of her own experience, she thinks if Paulin’s legislation is adopted, real strides will be made in combating trafficking.

“The awareness of staff can make such a difference,” Lucas said.